TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

331 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO

MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots

and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20

NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to

60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel

from 20 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning through midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...Very strong to gale force winds and high seas will

result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in

capsized or damaged vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will move through this

morning. Frequent gusts to gale force are expected behind this

front from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to near gale force

with choppy to rough waters expected.

* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and

Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...Strong north winds and choppy to rough waters in the

bays will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for

inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front is approaching the

coast and will result in strong winds over the area.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

