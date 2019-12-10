TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
331 AM CST Tue Dec 10 2019
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots
and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning through midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong to gale force winds and high seas will
result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in
capsized or damaged vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will move through this
morning. Frequent gusts to gale force are expected behind this
front from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots
and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning through midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong to gale force winds and high seas will
result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in
capsized or damaged vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will move through this
morning. Frequent gusts to gale force are expected behind this
front from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots
and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning through midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong to gale force winds and high seas will
result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in
capsized or damaged vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will move through this
morning. Frequent gusts to gale force are expected behind this
front from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 40 knots
and seas 7 to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas out 20
NM, Coastal waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
out 20 NM, Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas from 20 to
60 NM and Waters from Port Aransas to Matagorda Ship Channel
from 20 to 60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning through midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong to gale force winds and high seas will
result in dangerous marine conditions which could result in
capsized or damaged vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front will move through this
morning. Frequent gusts to gale force are expected behind this
front from late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to near gale force
with choppy to rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong north winds and choppy to rough waters in the
bays will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front is approaching the
coast and will result in strong winds over the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts to near gale force
with choppy to rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Bays and Waterways from Baffin Bay to Port Aransas and
Bays and Waterways from Port Aransas to Port O'Connor.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to midnight tonight.
* IMPACTS...Strong north winds and choppy to rough waters in the
bays will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for
inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong cold front is approaching the
coast and will result in strong winds over the area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather