TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 8, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

320 AM CST Thu Nov 7 2019

...STRONG OFFSHORE FLOW BEHIND COLD FRONT TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

.A strong cold front, over northwest Texas early this morning,

will surge south through the state today. The cold front is

expected to move into south Texas during the late afternoon and

reach the coast early this evening. A strong offshore flow will

occur behind the front early this evening through Friday.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM

CST FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 9 AM

CST Friday.

* WINDS...North 20 to 25 knots.

* BAYS...Choppy to rough.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

CST FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 8 PM this evening to 3 PM

CST Friday.

* WINDS...North around 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 5 to 7 feet with occasional seas

to 9 feet.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

CST FRIDAY...

The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small

Craft Advisory, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to

6 PM CST Friday.

* WINDS...North around 25 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...Seas building to 6 to 8 feet with occasional seas

up to 10 feet.

