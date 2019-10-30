TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 30, 2019
_____
GALE WATCH
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
342 AM CDT Wed Oct 30 2019
...STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGING GALE CONDITIONS STARTING LATE
TONIGHT...
.A strong cold front will push through the Lower Texas coastal
waters late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
Frequent, dangerous wind gusts to gale force and high seas are
expected behind the front into Thursday afternoon.
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
THURSDAY...
The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a Gale
Warning, which is in effect from 10 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT
Thursday. The Gale Watch is no longer in effect.
* WINDS...Northwest to north at 25 to 35 knots, with gusts up to
45 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Very rough on the bay. Gulf seas 5 to 8 feet late
Wednesday night. For Thursday morning through Thursday
afternoon, 6 to 9 feet nearshore and 8 to 12 feet offshore.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
_____
