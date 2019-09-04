TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, September 4, 2019
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Brownsville TX
207 AM CDT Wed Sep 4 2019
...SHOWERS OVER THE COASTAL WATERS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS...
The areas affected include...
Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...
Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out
20 NM...
Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...
Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port
Mansfield TX...
Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo
Colorado...
Waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River from 20 to
60 NM...
At 204 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of showers, capable of
producing winds to around 30 to 35 knots. These showers are moving
west to west-southwest at 40 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
These showers will likely produce winds to around 30 knots, and
could pose a serious hazard for boaters. A special marine warning
may eventually be required if these showers produce stronger winds
or isolated waterspouts.
LAT...LON 2597 9715 2606 9715 2600 9726 2605 9718
2611 9730 2641 9738 2637 9745 2675 9747
2685 9758 2684 9756 2698 9757 2698 9756
2725 9742 2690 9737 2724 9736 2708 9621
2597 9600 2596 9600
