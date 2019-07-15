TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, July 15, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX
359 AM CDT Mon Jul 15 2019
...Small Craft Advisory will Expire at 4 AM...
.Winds and seas are continuing to lower this morning. However,
small craft should continue to exercise caution through the early
afternoon hours.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
Small craft should continue to exercise caution through the early
afternoon hours across the Gulf waters. Onshore flow will remain
between 15 to 20 knots before lowering to around 15 knots this
afternoon. Seas will also lower to between 2 to 4 feet.
