TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lake Charles LA

500 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019

...Tropical Storm Barry continues moving inland across western

Louisiana...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

* WINDS...21 to 33 knots.

* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 8 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots

are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.

