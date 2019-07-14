TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, July 14, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
500 AM CDT Sun Jul 14 2019
...Tropical Storm Barry continues moving inland across western
Louisiana...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WINDS...21 to 33 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...4 to 8 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
are expected to produce hazardous wave conditions to small craft.
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels should avoid navigating in these conditions.
