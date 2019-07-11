TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, July 11, 2019
_____
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Lake Charles LA
918 AM CDT Thu Jul 11 2019
A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas...
Waters from Intracoastal City to Cameron LA from 20 to 60 NM...
Waters from Cameron LA to High Island TX from 20 to 60 NM...
At 917 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable
of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located
near West Cameron 368, or 39 nm east of High Island A80, moving
southeast at 20 knots.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher
waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor
immediately until this storm passes.
Intense lightning is occurring with this storm. If caught on the open
water stay below deck if possible, keep away from ungrounded metal
objects.
LAT...LON 2853 9242 2863 9299 2876 9331 2867 9379
2903 9388 2913 9304 2897 9219 2844 9217
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather