TX Marine Warning and Forecast
TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX
608 PM CDT Tue Jul 9 2019
...STRONG ONSHORE FLOW LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING OVER THE
SOUTHERN BAYS AND SOUTHERN NEARSHORE COASTAL WATERS...
.A strong mean sea level pressure gradient this afternoon has
resulted in strong onshore flow over the southern bays and
southern nearshore coastal waters. Conditions are expected to
improve by early tonight.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a Small
Craft Advisory, which is in effect until 10 PM CDT this evening.
* WINDS...Southeast around 20 knots.
* WAVES/SEAS...Bay waters choppy to occasionally rough. Seas 3 to
4 feet with occasional seas up to 5 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots
and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce
hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close
attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea
conditions in planning.
