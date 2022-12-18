TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 17, 2022 _____ 859 FPUS54 KLUB 180927 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 TXZ035-181715- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ026-181715- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ021-181715- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. $$ TXZ022-181715- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. $$ TXZ023-181715- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. $$ TXZ024-181715- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and brisk, cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ025-181715- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Brisk and much colder with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ027-181715- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ028-181715- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. $$ TXZ029-181715- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. $$ TXZ030-181715- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. $$ TXZ031-181715- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ032-181715- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ TXZ033-181715- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ034-181715- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ036-181715- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ037-181715- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and brisk, colder with lows 15 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ038-181715- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Brisk, colder with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ039-181715- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ040-181715- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Sunny, windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. $$ TXZ041-181715- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. $$ TXZ042-181715- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ043-181715- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ TXZ044-181715- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 327 AM CST Sun Dec 18 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and blustery, colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$