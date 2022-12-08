TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cold with lows in the

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Much cooler with highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool

with highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of sprinkles in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts

up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

into the lower 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Areas of fog

this morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Temperature rising

into the lower 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, brisk with highs in the upper 40s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of sprinkles in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around

70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cooler with highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

255 AM CST Thu Dec 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

