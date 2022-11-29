TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 28, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

TXZ035-291615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-291615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to west

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ021-291615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 50s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows around 17.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming east

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid

40s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ022-291615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 60. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows around 18.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Not as cool with highs around

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ023-291615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows around 19.

North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid

40s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-291615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, brisk and much colder with lows in the lower

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into

the mid 40s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-291615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, blustery and much colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-291615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 17. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the upper

40s after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-291615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 18. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 40. Temperature rising into the mid 40s

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ029-291615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-291615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ031-291615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-291615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-291615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 19. North winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-291615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 20. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-291615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-291615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the mid

20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-291615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, windy and much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-291615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-291615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-291615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Much cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-291615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-291615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-291615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

225 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy and much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

