Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ025-091715- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. . Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ028-091715- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ029-091715- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ030-091715- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny and brisk. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ031-091715- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ032-091715- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ033-091715- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ034-091715- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .TUESDAY...A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ036-091715- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ037-091715- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ038-091715- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ039-091715- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of freezing rain in the morning. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ040-091715- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers and freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. $$ TXZ041-091715- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ042-091715- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ043-091715- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ044-091715- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 309 AM CST Wed Nov 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .VETERANS DAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 