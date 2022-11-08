TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 7, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

TXZ035-081630-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy

fog after midnight. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ026-081630-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle

and thunderstorms after midnight, then patchy drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ021-081630-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy

fog after midnight. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ022-081630-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

after midnight. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ023-081630-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy

fog after midnight. Breezy with highs around 70. South winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

20 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ024-081630-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle

after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

after midnight. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the mid

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ025-081630-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle

and thunderstorms after midnight, then patchy drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ027-081630-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

after midnight. Breezy with highs around 70. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ028-081630-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy drizzle

after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

after midnight. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ029-081630-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy

fog after midnight. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming south 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ030-081630-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with areas of drizzle

after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog

after midnight. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ031-081630-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight,

then patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ032-081630-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with possible drizzle

and thunderstorms after midnight, then patchy drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog after midnight. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ033-081630-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy

fog after midnight. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ034-081630-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy

fog after midnight. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ036-081630-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy

fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and less humid with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ037-081630-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight, then patchy

drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

TXZ038-081630-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A chance of

showers with possible drizzle and thunderstorms after midnight,

then patchy drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ039-081630-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with patchy

drizzle after midnight, then patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy

fog after midnight. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ040-081630-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight, then patchy

drizzle this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ041-081630-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight, then patchy

drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 70. West winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ042-081630-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight, then patchy

drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ043-081630-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight, then patchy

drizzle this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ044-081630-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CST Tue Nov 8 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. A slight

chance of showers with patchy drizzle after midnight, then patchy

drizzle this morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs around 80. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Less

humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

