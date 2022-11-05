TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

_____

344 FPUS54 KLUB 050808

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

TXZ035-051615-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-051615-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-051615-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-051615-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

upper 20s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ023-051615-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising to around 60 after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 50.

$$

TXZ024-051615-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ025-051615-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ027-051615-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 30.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ028-051615-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-051615-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. Temperature rising into the lower 60s after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-051615-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-051615-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-051615-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-051615-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ034-051615-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

lower 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-051615-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-051615-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-051615-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-051615-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-051615-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ041-051615-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid

30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-051615-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-051615-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-051615-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the

upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather