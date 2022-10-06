TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 5, 2022 _____ 870 FPUS54 KLUB 060757 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 TXZ035-060900- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ026-060900- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ021-060900- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ022-060900- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ023-060900- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ024-060900- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ025-060900- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ027-060900- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ028-060900- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ029-060900- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ030-060900- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ031-060900- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ032-060900- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ033-060900- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ034-060900- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ036-060900- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ037-060900- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ038-060900- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ039-060900- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ040-060900- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ041-060900- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ042-060900- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ043-060900- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ044-060900- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 257 AM CDT Thu Oct 6 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather