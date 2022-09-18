TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

651 FPUS54 KLUB 180751

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

TXZ035-182115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-182115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-182115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ022-182115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-182115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-182115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-182115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-182115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ028-182115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ029-182115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ030-182115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ031-182115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-182115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-182115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-182115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ036-182115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-182115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038-182115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-182115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ040-182115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-182115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-182115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043-182115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ044-182115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

251 AM CDT Sun Sep 18 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

