TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 6, 2022 _____ 982 FPUS54 KLUB 070831 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 TXZ035-072130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ026-072130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ021-072130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ022-072130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ023-072130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ024-072130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this morning. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ025-072130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 103. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ027-072130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ028-072130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ029-072130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ030-072130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ031-072130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ032-072130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 105 to 110. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Heat index values up to 105 early in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ033-072130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ034-072130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ036-072130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ037-072130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ038-072130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 106. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 100. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ039-072130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ040-072130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ041-072130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ042-072130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 101. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ043-072130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 103. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 102. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ044-072130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 331 AM CDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 104. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 103. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs 100 to 105.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 105.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$