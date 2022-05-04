TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-042115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-042115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the lower

40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-042115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear and very windy. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-042115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-042115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-042115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-042115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-042115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-042115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ030-042115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows around

60. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-042115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs around 90. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ032-042115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs around 80. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-042115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the mid

40s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-042115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe

this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, windy. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-042115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-042115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of. Highs in the mid

90s.

TXZ038-042115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Highs

around 100. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of.

Breezy. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-042115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-042115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ041-042115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly this morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ042-042115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly

this morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the mid 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, hot. Lows in the

mid 60s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the

upper 90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ043-042115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may be severe in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

TXZ044-042115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

347 AM CDT Wed May 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear, hot. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear and breezy, hot. Lows in

the upper 60s. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy with lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

