Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

TXZ035-042115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much warmer with

highs around 90. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-042115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-042115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as cool

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-042115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-042115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph, increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-042115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy and much warmer

with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-042115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-042115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-042115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear. Very

windy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts up to 50 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-042115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds around 20 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-042115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows around 40. West winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north

15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-042115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy

and much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-042115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy and much warmer with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in

the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-042115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-042115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-042115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and

breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-042115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60. North winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy and

much warmer with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ038-042115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 20 to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-042115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-042115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much warmer with

highs around 90. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-042115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear, windy

with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-042115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust. Windy and much warmer with

highs in the lower 90s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Clear,

breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ043-042115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to west 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy.

Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-042115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

305 AM CDT Mon Apr 4 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy and much warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

