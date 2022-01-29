TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

TXZ035-292215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 5 below to

11 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 7 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

1 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chills of 2 below to

18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ026-292215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 5 below to 9 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

7 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

1 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 1 below

to 17 above zero in the morning.

TXZ021-292215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 5. Wind chills of 13 below to zero

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 14 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

6 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Wind chills of

7 below to 17 above zero in the morning.

TXZ022-292215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 1 below to 12 below

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 1 below to 14 below zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Wind chills of

6 below to 17 above zero in the morning.

TXZ023-292215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 11 below to 1 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 13 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

5 below to 3 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Wind chills of

7 below to 15 above zero in the morning.

TXZ024-292215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 8 below to 9 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of

10 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

5 below to 10 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills

of 6 below to 18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ025-292215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 4 below to 9 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

7 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

zero to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 1 below

to 18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ027-292215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 10 below to

4 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 30. Wind chills of

12 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

5 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills

of 6 below to 16 above zero in the morning.

TXZ028-292215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 11 below to

5 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 13 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills

of 6 below to 16 above zero in the morning.

TXZ029-292215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 10 below to 6 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 13 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 7. Wind chills of

5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs around 40. Wind chills of

6 below to 17 above zero in the morning.

TXZ030-292215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 28. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 9 below to 7 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 11 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

5 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills

of 5 below to 17 above zero in the morning.

TXZ031-292215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind chills of 3 below to 9 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 5 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

2 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 2 below

to 20 above zero in the morning.

TXZ032-292215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance

of snow. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 14. Wind chills of 1 below to

10 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 4 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

zero to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chills of zero to 18 above

zero in the morning.

TXZ033-292215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 7 below to

6 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 9 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of

3 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of 3 below

to 19 above zero in the morning.

TXZ034-292215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow and slight chance

of rain. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 5 below to

8 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs around 30. Wind chills of

8 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of

2 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills

of 3 below to 18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ036-292215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 5 below to

10 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 7 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10. Wind chills of

3 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chills of 3 below to

18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ037-292215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and slight chance

of snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind chills of 2 below to

9 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 4 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

2 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Wind chills of 2 below to

18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ038-292215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 15. Wind chills of 1 below to

11 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

zero to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of zero to

17 above zero in the morning.

TXZ039-292215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 4 below to

12 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to

19 above zero in the morning.

TXZ040-292215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 4 below to

13 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to

18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ041-292215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind chills of 1 below to

12 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 4 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

zero to 8 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind chills of 1 below

to 18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ042-292215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 15. Wind chills of zero to 15 above

zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

zero to 10 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to

19 above zero in the morning.

TXZ043-292215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 14. Wind chills of 1 below to

13 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 10 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to

18 above zero in the morning.

TXZ044-292215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

305 AM CST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows around 14. Wind chills of 1 below to

11 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Wind chills of zero to

17 above zero in the morning.

