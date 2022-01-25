TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, January 24, 2022 _____ 429 FPUS54 KLUB 250937 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 TXZ035-252215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 20. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-252215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ021-252215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 15. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ022-252215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ023-252215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ024-252215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows 14 to 20. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chills of zero to 22 above zero. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ025-252215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ027-252215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 16. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chills of zero to 12 above zero in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind chills of zero to 24 above zero in the morning. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ028-252215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 17. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ029-252215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 17. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ030-252215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 16. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ031-252215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ032-252215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ033-252215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast around 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 18. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ034-252215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows around 19. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ036-252215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows 18 to 24. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy light freezing drizzle and slight chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ037-252215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ038-252215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ039-252215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ040-252215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ041-252215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the lower 20s. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ042-252215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ043-252215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Much colder. Cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ044-252215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 337 AM CST Tue Jan 25 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy light freezing drizzle after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. 