TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022

444 FPUS54 KLUB 090906

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

TXZ035-092245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-092245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-092245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ022-092245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ023-092245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

TXZ024-092245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ025-092245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ027-092245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ028-092245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ029-092245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ030-092245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 20. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ031-092245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ032-092245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-092245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 19. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ034-092245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 20. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ036-092245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ037-092245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ038-092245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-092245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-092245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ041-092245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ042-092245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ043-092245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-092245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

