TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, December 31, 2021

857 FPUS54 KLUB

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

TXZ035-012215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. West winds 20 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 5 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of zero to 11 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ026-012215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain early in the

morning. Slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 11 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 12.

Wind chills of 1 below to 19 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower

30s. Wind chills of 4 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 11.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cold. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ021-012215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

snow likely and slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Cloudy with snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 6.

North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Wind chills of 8 below to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 4 below to 20 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 9.

Wind chills of 2 below to 25 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ022-012215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures

falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 8. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Wind chills of 7 below to 5 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 5 below to 20 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 8. Wind

chills of 3 below to 22 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 7 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ023-012215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperatures falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 9. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 4 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 5 below to 20 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind

chills of 1 below to 20 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ024-012215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures falling into

the mid 20s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 50 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 10 above

zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Wind chills of 2 below to 24 above

zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 12.

Wind chills of 1 below to 23 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chills of 5 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ025-012215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow late

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperatures falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of snow and patchy light freezing

drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

around 13. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chills of zero to 11 above zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chills of 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ027-012215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then a chance of

rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow

and slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 8. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 14 above zero in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 2 below to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 11.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 4 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ028-012215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then a chance of

rain and slight chance of light sleet early in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of rain late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 9. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 1 above zero after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 3 below to 22 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind

chills of zero to 30 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 4 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ029-012215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then a chance of

snow, slight chance of rain and light sleet early in the

afternoon. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 10. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chills of 6 below to 1 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 3 below to 20 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind

chills of 1 below to 29 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 5 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ030-012215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM

CST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chills of 5 below to 1 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of 1 below to 21 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind

chills of 1 below to 26 above zero after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 4 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 12.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ031-012215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of snow, slight chance of

rain and light sleet late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon.

West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 14.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chills of zero to 9 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ032-012215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain, snow

and light sleet late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperatures falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chills of zero to 15 above zero in

the evening.

.SUNDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 30s.

Wind chills of 1 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ033-012215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow with

possible rain and freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows around 11. North winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ034-012215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of snow with possible rain

and freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 12. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Wind chills of zero to 23 above zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ036-012215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light

sleet late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to

30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of snow and patchy light

freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 13.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of 1 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ037-012215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Chance of rain, snow and slight chance of

light sleet late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of snow and

patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chills of 1 below to 6 above

zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wind chills of zero to 10 above zero in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ038-012215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and light

sleet late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and patchy

light freezing drizzle in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows around 16. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder, sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ039-012215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain, snow

and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ040-012215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain, snow

and patchy light freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows around 14. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

TXZ041-012215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow with

possible rain and freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

TXZ042-012215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain late in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow with

possible rain and freezing drizzle in the evening, then mostly

clear after midnight. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.

TXZ043-012215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ044-012215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

354 AM CST Sat Jan 1 2022

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow, slight

chance of rain and light sleet in the evening, then mostly clear

after midnight. Lows around 17. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Much colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

