TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 26, 2021

437 FPUS54 KLUB 270926

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

TXZ035-272215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-272215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 14.

Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of

3 below to 21 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ021-272215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 11.

Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of

5 below to 19 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ022-272215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 12.

Wind chills of 3 below to 4 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 3 below to

20 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ023-272215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 13.

Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 3 below to

18 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ024-272215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 51. Southwest winds

10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 14.

Wind chills of 3 below to 11 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of 2 below

to 23 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ025-272215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 15.

Wind chills of zero to 10 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of

zero to 23 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ027-272215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 12.

Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 3 below to

22 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ028-272215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 12.

Wind chills of 2 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of 2 below

to 21 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ029-272215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 12.

Wind chills of 2 below to 8 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of 3 below to

21 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ030-272215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 14.

Wind chills of 2 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of

1 below to 22 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ031-272215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ032-272215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy late in the

morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ033-272215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 14. Wind

chills of 1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of zero to

24 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ034-272215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 14.

Wind chills of zero to 10 above zero after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. Wind chills of

zero to 23 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ036-272215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind chills of

zero to 23 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ037-272215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ038-272215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ039-272215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-272215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 16.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ041-272215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder. Lows around 17.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ042-272215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 19.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ043-272215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ044-272215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

326 AM CST Mon Dec 27 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 18.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

