TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021

_____

642 FPUS54 KLUB 260901

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

TXZ035-262215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-262215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-262215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ022-262215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-262215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-262215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 82.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-262215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ027-262215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ028-262215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ029-262215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-262215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-262215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ032-262215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ033-262215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-262215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning.

Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-262215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the

morning. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-262215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-262215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ039-262215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ040-262215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-262215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust late in the morning. Areas of

blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-262215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-262215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ044-262215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather