TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, October 18, 2021 _____ 665 FPUS54 KLUB 190839 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 TXZ035-192115- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ026-192115- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ021-192115- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ022-192115- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ023-192115- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ024-192115- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ025-192115- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ027-192115- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ028-192115- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ029-192115- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ030-192115- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ031-192115- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ032-192115- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ033-192115- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ034-192115- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ036-192115- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ037-192115- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ038-192115- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ039-192115- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ040-192115- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ041-192115- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ TXZ042-192115- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ043-192115- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ044-192115- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 339 AM CDT Tue Oct 19 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. 