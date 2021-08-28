TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, August 27, 2021

983 FPUS54 KLUB 280802

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

TXZ035-282200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-282200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-282200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-282200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-282200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ024-282200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-282200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-282200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-282200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-282200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-282200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ031-282200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-282200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-282200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-282200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-282200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-282200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-282200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-282200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-282200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-282200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-282200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-282200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-282200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

302 AM CDT Sat Aug 28 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

