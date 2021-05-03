TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021

287 FPUS54 KLUB 030758

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

TXZ035-032115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-032115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-032115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-032115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-032115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-032115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-032115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-032115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-032115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-032115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-032115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-032115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-032115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-032115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-032115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-032115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-032115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-032115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-032115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-032115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-032115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-032115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 73 to 79. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-032115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ044-032115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

258 AM CDT Mon May 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

