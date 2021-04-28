TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 27, 2021

_____

355 FPUS54 KLUB 280736

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

TXZ035-282130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-282130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the day, then a chance of

showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ021-282130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ022-282130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the afternoon.

Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ023-282130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ024-282130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ025-282130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-282130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ028-282130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ029-282130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-282130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-282130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-282130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-282130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Chance of showers early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ034-282130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-282130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ037-282130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-282130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ039-282130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-282130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-282130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-282130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of showers early in the afternoon,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ043-282130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 115 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers early in the morning.

Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ044-282130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

236 AM CDT Wed Apr 28 2021

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 115 IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY

THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Chance of showers early in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather