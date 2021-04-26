TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

TXZ035

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ021

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ023

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ024

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ030

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ033

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ039

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing

to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

256 AM CDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then thunderstorms likely after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

