TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

_____

693 FPUS54 KLUB 130831

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

TXZ035-132115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-132115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ021-132115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ022-132115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers

and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ023-132115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the late

morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ024-132115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-132115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers late in the morning.

Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ027-132115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers late in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ028-132115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers late in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-132115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50. East winds around 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-132115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-132115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-132115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning, then a slight chance

of thunderstorms late in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ033-132115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-132115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-132115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-132115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

$$

TXZ038-132115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70.

$$

TXZ039-132115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-132115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-132115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-132115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ043-132115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

$$

TXZ044-132115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

331 AM CDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around

70.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather