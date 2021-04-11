TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 10, 2021

_____

547 FPUS54 KLUB 110801

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

TXZ035-112145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-112145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ021-112145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ022-112145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ023-112145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ024-112145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ025-112145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ027-112145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-112145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ029-112145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ030-112145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing

to northeast 20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ031-112145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ032-112145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ033-112145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in

the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph

shifting to the east around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ034-112145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

40 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ036-112145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 25 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ037-112145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph in the late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ038-112145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to north 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Mostly sunny in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ039-112145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-112145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph

shifting to the east 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-112145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-112145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows

around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

$$

TXZ043-112145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

TXZ044-112145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

301 AM CDT Sun Apr 11 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust

in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

_____

