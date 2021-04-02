TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

_____

182 FPUS54 KLUB 020848

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

TXZ035-022115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-022115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-022115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ022-022115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ023-022115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-022115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-022115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-022115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ028-022115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ029-022115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-022115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-022115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-022115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-022115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ034-022115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-022115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-022115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-022115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ039-022115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-022115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph becoming southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-022115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-022115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-022115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-022115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

348 AM CDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather