TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

_____

165 FPUS54 KLUB 240914

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

TXZ035-242115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-242115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-242115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then snow and showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow

in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ022-242115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Slight

chance of snow through the day. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ023-242115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

snow in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-242115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Chance of

rain early in the afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-242115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain through early afternoon, then a

chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-242115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow early in

the morning. Chance of rain late in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper

40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ028-242115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ029-242115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph early in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ030-242115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain through

early afternoon, then a chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ031-242115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-242115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers early in the

morning, then a chance of showers late in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-242115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in

the afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ034-242115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the afternoon.

Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ036-242115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain early in the

morning. Slight chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. East winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-242115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers early in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain late

in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-242115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. North

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-242115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-242115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then a

20 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, warmer. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ041-242115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers

late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-242115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ043-242115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-242115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

414 AM CDT Wed Mar 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

