Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

TXZ035-192115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ026-192115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ021-192115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ022-192115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ023-192115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ024-192115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TXZ025-192115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ027-192115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ028-192115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ029-192115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ030-192115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ031-192115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

TXZ032-192115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ033-192115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ034-192115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and snow

showers. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ036-192115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Windy. Highs around

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ037-192115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-192115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-192115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of showers. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ040-192115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ041-192115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Windy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ042-192115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ043-192115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ044-192115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

310 AM CDT Fri Mar 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

