TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 6, 2021

_____

894 FPUS54 KLUB 070834

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

TXZ035-072245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to

13 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 4 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 5 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 6 below

to 6 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ026-072245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 5 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of

7 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 2 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 7 below to

5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ021-072245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 2 below to 13 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to 3 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

8 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ022-072245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to

9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 7 below to zero after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

8 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ023-072245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 3 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chills of 7 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 1 below to 7 below zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of

8 below to 1 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ024-072245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 8 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chills of 7 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 8 below to

5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ025-072245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of

5 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 4 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 5 below to

6 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ027-072245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to 17 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 13 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 6 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

8 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ028-072245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 3 below to

13 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 30. Wind chills of

5 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 3 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

8 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ029-072245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 5 below to 8 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 6 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 7. Wind chills of 8 below to 2 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

8 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ030-072245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Northwest winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 8. Wind chills of 7 below to 5 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chills of 8 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 6. Wind chills of 8 below to 1 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of

9 below to 2 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ031-072245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 5 below to 6 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind

chills of 5 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of 6 below to

6 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ032-072245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 3 below to 7 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills of

4 below to 3 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 3 below to 5 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

4 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ033-072245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind

chills of zero to 18 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of 2 below to 14 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 7 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

6 below to 11 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ034-072245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind chills of zero to

14 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 4 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

5 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ036-072245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 5 below to

11 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills

of 7 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 9. Wind chills of 6 below to 5 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

7 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ037-072245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 11. Wind

chills of 4 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chills

of 5 below to 4 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10. Wind chills of 5 below to 4 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

6 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ038-072245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 1 below to 9 above

zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

3 below to 5 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 6 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chills of

2 below to 6 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ039-072245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills

of zero to 13 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Wind chills of

1 below to 9 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

2 below to 12 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ040-072245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chills of zero to 11 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 11. Wind chills of

2 below to 7 above zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 9 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ041-072245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 14.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 5 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of

3 below to 7 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ042-072245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 13. Wind

chills of zero to 14 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12. Wind chills of 2 below to 8 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 3 below

to 8 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ043-072245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind

chills of 1 below to 12 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 3 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 11. Wind chills of 2 below to 7 above zero

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 3 below

to 8 above zero in the morning.

$$

TXZ044-072245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

234 AM CST Sun Feb 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 12. Wind

chills of zero to 12 above zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind

chills of 2 below to 8 above zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 12.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. Wind chills of 1 below

to 8 above zero in the morning.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather