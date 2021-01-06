TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 5, 2021

614 FPUS54 KLUB 060907

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

TXZ035-062245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-062245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-062245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-062245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 20 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-062245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-062245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny then becoming partly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 29. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-062245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in

the afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

North winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-062245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ028-062245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-062245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ030-062245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-062245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny then becoming partly sunny early in the

afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-062245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

15 to 30 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-062245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ034-062245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-062245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-062245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-062245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-062245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-062245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-062245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ042-062245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-062245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-062245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CST Wed Jan 6 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

