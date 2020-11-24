TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, November 23, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow and slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ026-242215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late morning and
afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ021-242215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northwest 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid
20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ022-242215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ023-242215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
TXZ024-242215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas
of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest
winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph with gusts
to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ025-242215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to west 20 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ027-242215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid
20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ028-242215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ029-242215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to
15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ030-242215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ031-242215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ032-242215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the southwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around
45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around
30 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ033-242215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ034-242215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to west 30 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ036-242215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ037-242215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ038-242215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 30 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ039-242215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the upper
20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ040-242215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts
to around 35 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to
around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph
decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ041-242215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow and slight chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ042-242215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
TXZ043-242215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph
increasing to southwest 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
TXZ044-242215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
318 AM CST Tue Nov 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.
Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 30 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to
25 mph becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THANKSGIVING DAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much
cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
