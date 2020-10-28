TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
TXZ035-282115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and
chance of snow before daybreak, then areas of light freezing
drizzle, slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ026-282115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet before
daybreak, then a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet,
slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Chance of rain in
the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ021-282115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely and patchy light freezing drizzle
early in the morning, then a chance of snow in the late morning
and afternoon. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation
of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow after midnight.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 2 to
5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ022-282115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely before daybreak. Patchy light
freezing drizzle through the day. Chance of rain and snow. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening, then a
chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.
Total snow accumulation 2 to 5 inches. Near steady temperature in
the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ023-282115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle before
daybreak. Chance of snow through the day. Chance of rain and
patchy light freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows
around 30. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ024-282115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle, light
freezing rain and light sleet likely before daybreak. Chance of
snow through the day. Chance of rain, light freezing rain, light
sleet and patchy light freezing drizzle. Snow and sleet
accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the
evening, then a chance of snow and slight chance of rain after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up
to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the late evening and after
midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ025-282115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet likely
before daybreak, then a chance of light freezing rain, light
sleet, slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Chance of
rain in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ027-282115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely before daybreak. Patchy light
freezing drizzle through the day. Chance of snow and rain. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.
Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of
rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ028-282115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle before
daybreak. Chance of snow through the day. Chance of rain and
patchy light freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy with slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ029-282115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle before
daybreak. Chance of snow through the day. Chance of rain and
patchy light freezing drizzle. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and slight chance of
rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ030-282115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and light
freezing rain likely before daybreak. Chance of snow through the
day. Chance of rain, patchy light freezing drizzle and chance of
light freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the
mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight
chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
TXZ031-282115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet likely and
widespread light freezing drizzle before daybreak, then a chance
of light freezing rain, light sleet and areas of light freezing
drizzle in the morning. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
up to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight
chance of snow in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ032-282115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet before
daybreak, then a chance of light freezing rain, light sleet,
slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Chance of rain in
the afternoon. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper
30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of
snow in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ033-282115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely before daybreak. Patchy light
freezing drizzle through the day. Chance of snow and slight
chance of rain. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ034-282115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle and
chance of snow before daybreak, then areas of light freezing
drizzle, slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in
the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ036-282115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread light freezing drizzle with
possible snow, freezing rain and sleet likely before daybreak,
then areas of light freezing drizzle with possible rain, freezing
rain, snow and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation.
Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ037-282115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, light sleet likely
and widespread light freezing drizzle before daybreak, then areas
of light freezing drizzle, slight chance of light freezing rain
and light sleet early in the morning. Slight chance of rain in
the afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ038-282115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet likely
before daybreak, then a chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet early in the morning. Slight chance of rain late this
afternoon. No sleet accumulation. Highs around 40. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.
Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
TXZ039-282115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow before daybreak. Areas of
light freezing drizzle through the day. Slight chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ040-282115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow before daybreak. Areas of
light freezing drizzle through the day. Slight chance of rain and
snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance
of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ041-282115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and areas of light
freezing drizzle before daybreak, then areas of light freezing
drizzle and slight chance of snow early in the morning. Highs
around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ042-282115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of light freezing drizzle with
possible freezing rain and snow likely before daybreak, then
areas of light freezing drizzle, slight chance of light freezing
rain and light sleet early in the morning. Little or no snow and
sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ043-282115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain, sleet with possible
freezing drizzle and snow likely before daybreak, then a slight
chance of light freezing rain and light sleet early in the
morning. No snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
TXZ044-282115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
405 AM CDT Wed Oct 28 2020
...ICE STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light freezing rain and light sleet
likely before daybreak, then a slight chance of light freezing
rain and light sleet early in the morning. No sleet accumulation.
Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
