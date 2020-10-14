TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

TXZ035-142115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ026-142115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

north 25 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ021-142115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ022-142115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ023-142115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ024-142115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ025-142115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-142115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ028-142115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ029-142115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ030-142115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ031-142115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-142115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-142115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north

20 to 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ034-142115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to west 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ036-142115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 35 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

$$

TXZ037-142115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-142115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Windy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

North winds 25 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ039-142115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

north 15 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ040-142115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 15 to

30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late evening and

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ041-142115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ042-142115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

late evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-142115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-142115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

314 AM CDT Wed Oct 14 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Areas of blowing dust after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the

west 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

evening and after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

