TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 27, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
TXZ035-280915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ026-280915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ021-280915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ022-280915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ023-280915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
TXZ024-280915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ025-280915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing. Lows in
the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ027-280915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ028-280915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ029-280915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ030-280915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ031-280915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.
Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ032-280915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing. Lows in
the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ033-280915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ034-280915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ036-280915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds
15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
TXZ037-280915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ038-280915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ039-280915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to
25 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. North winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ040-280915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.
Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ041-280915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up
to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ042-280915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to around 45 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
TXZ043-280915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ044-280915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
102 AM CDT Mon Sep 28 2020
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds up to
10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph early in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
