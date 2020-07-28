TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 27, 2020
_____
773 FPUS54 KLUB 280917
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
TXZ035-282115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ026-282115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon,
then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs
around 90. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ021-282115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ022-282115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ023-282115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ024-282115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. North winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ025-282115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ027-282115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ028-282115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ029-282115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south
after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ030-282115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around
70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after
midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ031-282115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ032-282115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A
30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ033-282115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ034-282115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds up to
5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ036-282115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
$$
TXZ037-282115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ038-282115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
east in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ039-282115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ040-282115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ041-282115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ042-282115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ043-282115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
TXZ044-282115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
417 AM CDT Tue Jul 28 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms through
early afternoon, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
$$
_____
