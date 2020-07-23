TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

TXZ035-232115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-232115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-232115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-232115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-232115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-232115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 70. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-232115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-232115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-232115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-232115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-232115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-232115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-232115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-232115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-232115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-232115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

late morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-232115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-232115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-232115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ040-232115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-232115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-232115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-232115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-232115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

306 AM CDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

