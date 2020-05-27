TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

TXZ035-272145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-272145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ021-272145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ022-272145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ023-272145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ024-272145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ025-272145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ027-272145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-272145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-272145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ030-272145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ031-272145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-272145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ033-272145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-272145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-272145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-272145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038-272145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ039-272145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-272145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-272145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-272145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043-272145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ044-272145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

308 AM CDT Wed May 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

