TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
TXZ035-082115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to
35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ026-082115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northeast
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ021-082115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to
35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up
to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ022-082115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 25 to
35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ023-082115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds
25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the
northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ024-082115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast
winds 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ025-082115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to
35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ027-082115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 25 to
35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming northeast 15 to
25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ028-082115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 25 to
35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ029-082115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 25 to
35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ030-082115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
25 to 35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ031-082115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds
25 to 35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ032-082115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
25 to 30 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ033-082115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 25 to
30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the northeast
15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ034-082115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
25 to 35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ036-082115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts
to around 50 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ037-082115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to 35 mph shifting
to the northeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ038-082115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to 30 mph
decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ039-082115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
25 to 35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ040-082115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds
30 to 35 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ041-082115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming
sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 25 to 35 mph with
gusts to around 50 mph becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to around 40 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ042-082115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the
northeast 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ043-082115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east around 5 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ044-082115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
324 AM CDT Fri May 8 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny early in
the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
Gusts up to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
