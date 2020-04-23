TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 22, 2020

429 FPUS54 KLUB 230749

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

TXZ035-232200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ026-232200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ021-232200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ022-232200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ023-232200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

TXZ024-232200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ025-232200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ027-232200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ028-232200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ029-232200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ030-232200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ031-232200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ032-232200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ033-232200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ034-232200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ036-232200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TXZ037-232200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ038-232200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ039-232200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ040-232200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ041-232200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ042-232200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ043-232200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ044-232200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

249 AM CDT Thu Apr 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

