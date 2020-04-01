TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then
becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to
20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the
upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
10 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper
40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance
of thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
242 AM CDT Wed Apr 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds
around 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Much cooler. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
