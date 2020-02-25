TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 24, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

TXZ035-252230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ026-252230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ021-252230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 16. North winds

20 to 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ022-252230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ023-252230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ024-252230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ025-252230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ027-252230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 17. North winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ028-252230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ029-252230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. North winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 15 to

20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ030-252230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ031-252230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph

increasing to northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ032-252230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ033-252230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 18. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ034-252230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows around 19. North winds 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ036-252230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ037-252230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

20 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ038-252230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ039-252230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 20. North winds

20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 70.

TXZ040-252230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ041-252230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ042-252230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny through early afternoon then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ043-252230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Sunny through early afternoon then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TXZ044-252230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

248 AM CST Tue Feb 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

