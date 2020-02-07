TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

TXZ035-072245-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-072245-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-072245-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ022-072245-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cold. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ023-072245-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ024-072245-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ025-072245-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to

5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ027-072245-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ028-072245-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ029-072245-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ030-072245-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ031-072245-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-072245-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Colder.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-072245-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ034-072245-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-072245-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ037-072245-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Colder.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ038-072245-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-072245-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-072245-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-072245-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ042-072245-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ043-072245-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-072245-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CST Fri Feb 7 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Much

colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

