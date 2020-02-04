TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 3, 2020
318 FPUS54 KLUB 040714
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
TXZ035-041015-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to
3 inches. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ026-041015-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ021-041015-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in
the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Lows around 12. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills of
3 below to 13 above zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then a
slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chills of 3 below to 11 above
zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ022-041015-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in
the morning, then a chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Lows around 13. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills of
zero to 5 above zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chills of
1 below to 11 above zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ023-041015-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chills of zero to
7 above zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of
1 below to 11 above zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ024-041015-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds
10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,
then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
2 inches. Lows around 18. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent. Wind chills of zero to 21 above zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind
chills of zero to 16 above zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ025-041015-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of
1 to 2 inches. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ027-041015-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Highs around 40. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Lows around 14. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of
zero to 13 above zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-041015-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of snow. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Wind chills of
zero to 8 above zero after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning,
then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chills of
zero to 12 above zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ029-041015-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of
1 to 3 inches. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of snow 70 percent. Wind chills of zero to 10 above zero after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.
Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chills of zero to 11 above zero in
the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 13.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ030-041015-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Chance of snow in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to
3 inches. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
snow 90 percent. Wind chills of zero to 10 above zero after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
Wind chills of zero to 14 above zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ031-041015-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around
20. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly
sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ032-041015-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower
20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs
in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ033-041015-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow and rain likely in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of
2 to 3 inches. Lows around 15. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ034-041015-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow and rain likely in the
evening, then snow likely after midnight. Snow accumulation of
2 to 3 inches. Lows around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow
accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ036-041015-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy with slight chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows around 18.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ037-041015-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows around 19.
North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs
in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ038-041015-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow
may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation around
4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a
chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ039-041015-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers
and isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around
50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain and snow in the evening,
then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Lows
around 16. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ040-041015-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow in the evening, then snow
after midnight. Snow accumulation around 3 inches. Lows around
17. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then
partly sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ041-041015-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to
4 inches. Lows around 19. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ042-041015-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy after midnight then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows
in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows around 20.
North winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ043-041015-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 15 to
20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Rain and snow likely in the
evening, then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Lows around 20. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ044-041015-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
114 AM CST Tue Feb 4 2020
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST TODAY THROUGH
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 40. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow likely in the evening,
then snow and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow
may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to
4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow
accumulations. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
